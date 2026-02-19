Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.5…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.5 million.

The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of semiconductor manufacturing equipment posted revenue of $266.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $266.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136.8 million, or $2.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Onto Innovation expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.26 to $1.36.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $285 million for the fiscal first quarter.

