Onestream: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Onestream Inc. (OS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $999,000.

The Birmingham, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The artificial-intelligence developer posted revenue of $163.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $157.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $50.3 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $601.9 million.

