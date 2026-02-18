ONE Gas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.3 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.3 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $689.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $264.2 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.43 billion.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.83 to $4.95 per share.

