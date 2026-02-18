Omnicom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $941.1 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $941.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $4.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $5.53 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.5 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.27 billion.

