OGE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Wednesday reported profit of $69.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $725.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $470.7 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.26 billion.

