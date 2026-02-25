Oddity Tech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.9 million.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $152.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.7 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $809.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ODD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ODD

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.