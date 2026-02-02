NXP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $455 million.…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $455 million.

The Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had net income of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.35 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.30 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.02 billion, or $7.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.77 to $3.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

