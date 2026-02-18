Nutrien: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $571 million. The…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $571 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.27 billion, or $4.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.89 billion.

