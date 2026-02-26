NovoCure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.5…

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $174.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $172.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $136.2 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $655.4 million.

NovoCure expects full-year revenue in the range of $675 million to $705 million.

