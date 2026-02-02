Nothing Goofy About New Disney Credit Card’s Perks

Booking a Disney vacation just became easier for families with the new Disney® Inspire Visa® Card. This third credit card…

Booking a Disney vacation just became easier for families with the new Disney® Inspire Visa® Card. This third credit card in the Disney collection offers annual credits and valuable perks that Disney fans will love. You’ll earn up to 10% back in Disney Rewards Dollars on purchases, and the card offers five exclusive card designs to match your Disney personality.

Top Features

Chase and Disney have loaded the Disney Inspire Visa Card with a mix of perks and bonus points that make it easy for Disney super fans to justify the card’s $149 annual fee. You’ll automatically receive a $300 Disney eGift Card upon approval. Spend $1,000 within three months and you’ll also receive a $300 statement credit.

The card earns 10% Disney Rewards Dollars at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and Plus.ESPN.com. You’ll also receive 3% in Disney Reward Dollars at most other U.S. Disney locations and gas stations, 2% at grocery stores and restaurants, and 1% on everything else. Cardholders also receive discounts on select purchases, dining and tours inside U.S. Disney theme parks, a promotional annual percentage rate on Disney vacation packages, and other related perks.

Your annual spending totals also unlock a variety of statement credits and Disney Rewards Dollars. Spend $2,000 combined on U.S. Disney Resorts stays and Disney Cruise Line bookings to receive 200 Disney Rewards Dollars. Get a $100 statement credit when you spend $200 on U.S. Disney theme park tickets. Activate the promo to get up to $120 in statement credits on DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and Plus.ESPN.com purchases.

Who Should Consider This Card?

The Disney Inspire Visa Card is ideal for Disney fans who visit the park at least once a year and can meet the card’s spending requirements to earn the credits. Although the card earns a bonus on grocery and dining purchases, the highest earnings rates are within the Disney ecosphere. To earn its annual credits, you’ll need to meet minimum spend requirements at U.S. Disney Resorts stays and Disney Cruise Line bookings, on U.S. Disney theme park tickets, or DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and Plus.ESPN.com purchases.

Alternative Card to Consider

If you love Disney but are unsure about the $149 annual fee, the Disney® Premier Visa® Card offers valuable rewards and perks with a $49 annual fee. This may be easier to justify if you don’t visit Disney theme parks every year but still want to earn rewards toward your next visit.

It earns 10% in Disney Rewards Dollars on select DisneyStore.com and merchandise purchases within Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts. Plus, you’ll get 5% back on DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com and PlusESPN.com; 2% back on gas, groceries, dining and at most U.S. Disney locations; and 1% on everything else.

New cardholders receive a $300 statement credit after spending $1,000 within three months, and the card offers special financing on select Disney vacation packages.

Nothing Goofy About New Disney Credit Card’s Perks originally appeared on usnews.com