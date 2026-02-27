Northwest Natural: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported profit of $57.8 million…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported profit of $57.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of $1.39.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $394.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.3 million, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings to be $2.95 to $3.15 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN

