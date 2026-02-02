Northfield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Monday reported a loss of $27.4 million…

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) on Monday reported a loss of $27.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The holding company for Northfield Bank posted revenue of $68.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $41.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $796,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $154.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NFBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NFBK

