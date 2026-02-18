Nordson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $133.4 million.…

WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — WESTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Nordson Corp. (NDSN) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $133.4 million.

The Westlake, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings posted revenue of $669.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Nordson expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.70 to $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $710 million to $740 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Nordson expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

