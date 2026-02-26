NLight: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in…

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — NLight Inc. (LASR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Camas, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The laser maker posted revenue of $81.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.5 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $261.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, nLight said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $76 million.

