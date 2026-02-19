Nice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — RA`ANANA, Israel (AP) — Nice Ltd. (NICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $150.6 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Ra`Anana, Israel-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The software company posted revenue of $786.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $778.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $612.1 million, or $9.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nice expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.45 to $2.55.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $755 million to $765 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Nice expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.85 to $11.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NICE

