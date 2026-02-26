Nexstar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported a loss of $166…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) on Thursday reported a loss of $166 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.30 per share.

The television broadcaster posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109 million, or $3 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NXST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NXST

