Newmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.52 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $6.82 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.09 billion, or $6.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.67 billion.

