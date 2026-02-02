New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $122.5 million.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.17 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $604.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $516 million.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.43 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

