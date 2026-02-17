NeoGenomics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $190.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $188.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $108 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $727.3 million.

NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $793 million to $801 million.

