NCR Voyix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported net income of $89 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $720 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

NCR Voyix expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to 96 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion.

