NCR Atleos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Thursday reported earnings of $83 million in its fourth…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Atleos Corp. (NATL) on Thursday reported earnings of $83 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The provider of ATM services posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.