Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C.D. Hylton 57, Gar-Field 20

Christian Heritage Academy 32, Roanoke Valley Christian 28

Colonial Beach 51, West Point 20

Gloucester 67, Poquoson 36

Good Counsel, Md. 56, Bishop O’Connell 38

Grace Christian 34, Regents 15

Graham 53, Tazewell 12

Hayfield 79, Mount Vernon 43

Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Dominion 42

Highland-Warrenton 49, Evergreen 46

John Handley 54, James Wood 26

Loudoun Valley 65, Rock Ridge 35

Meridian 40, Millbrook 30

Osbourn Park 65, Unity Reed 4

Quantico 45, Wakefield Country Day 4

Salisbury, Md. 46, Chincoteague 5

Seton School 56, Chelsea Academy 47

Summit Christian Academy 49, Denbigh Baptist 16

Tabb 39, York 38

Temple Christian 51, Timberlake Christian 44

Wakefield School 53, Christ Chapel Academy 49

Warhill 53, Bruton 44

Woodbridge 60, Colgan 45

Woodgrove 53, Loudoun County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll County vs. Abingdon, ppd.

Riverbend vs. Courtland, ccd.

Spotsylvania vs. Patrick Henry (Ashland), ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

