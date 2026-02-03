Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C.D. Hylton 57, Gar-Field 20
Christian Heritage Academy 32, Roanoke Valley Christian 28
Colonial Beach 51, West Point 20
Gloucester 67, Poquoson 36
Good Counsel, Md. 56, Bishop O’Connell 38
Grace Christian 34, Regents 15
Graham 53, Tazewell 12
Hayfield 79, Mount Vernon 43
Heritage (Leesburg) 53, Dominion 42
Highland-Warrenton 49, Evergreen 46
John Handley 54, James Wood 26
Loudoun Valley 65, Rock Ridge 35
Meridian 40, Millbrook 30
Osbourn Park 65, Unity Reed 4
Quantico 45, Wakefield Country Day 4
Salisbury, Md. 46, Chincoteague 5
Seton School 56, Chelsea Academy 47
Summit Christian Academy 49, Denbigh Baptist 16
Tabb 39, York 38
Temple Christian 51, Timberlake Christian 44
Wakefield School 53, Christ Chapel Academy 49
Warhill 53, Bruton 44
Woodbridge 60, Colgan 45
Woodgrove 53, Loudoun County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll County vs. Abingdon, ppd.
Riverbend vs. Courtland, ccd.
Spotsylvania vs. Patrick Henry (Ashland), ppd.
