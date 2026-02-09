Monday.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.7…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $76.7 million.

The Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were $1.04 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $333.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $329 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.7 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $338 million to $340 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion.

