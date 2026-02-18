Molson Coors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $238.3…

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $238.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Golden, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.21 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.66 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.14 billion, or $10.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.14 billion.

