MKS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Inc. (MKSI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $108 million.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.47 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $295 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, MKS expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.72 to $2.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.08 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

