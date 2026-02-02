Mizuho: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $2.14 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $2.14 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 16 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.78 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.78 billion, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.