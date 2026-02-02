Live Radio
Mizuho: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 2, 2026, 2:44 AM

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $2.14 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

The Tokyo-based bank said it had earnings of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 16 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.78 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.78 billion, beating Street forecasts.

