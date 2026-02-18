Mister Car Wash: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The car wash operator posted revenue of $261.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $103.1 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

