MGIC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $169.3 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $169.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $298.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $297.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $738.3 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.