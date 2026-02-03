Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $232.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207.4 million.

