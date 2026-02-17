Medtronic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.…

GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — GALWAY, Ireland (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Galway, Ireland-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $9.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.9 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.62 to $5.66 per share.

