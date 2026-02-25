Medline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Medline Inc. (MDLN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $182 million.…

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Medline Inc. (MDLN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $182 million.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The medical supply company posted revenue of $7.79 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.16 billion, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $28.43 billion.

