MediciNova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Friday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $152,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $12 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $410,000.

