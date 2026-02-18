Mativ Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $100.8 million in…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Mativ Holdings, Inc. (MATV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $100.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The paper and reconstituted tobacco company posted revenue of $463.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $337.4 million, or $6.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.99 billion.

