Match Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $209.6 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $878 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $871.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $613.4 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $850 million to $860 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion.

