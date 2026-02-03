Marzetti: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Tuesday reported profit of $59.1 million in…

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.20 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $518 million in the period.

