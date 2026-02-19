Madrigal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.57.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $321.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $288.3 million, or $12.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $958.4 million.

