Macerich: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Macerich Co. (MAC) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — The Macerich Co. (MAC) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The Santa Monica, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $125.4 million, or 48 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 43 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $18.8 million, or 7 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Santa Monica, California, posted revenue of $261.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $283.3 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $397 million. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.