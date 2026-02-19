LKQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — ANTIOCH, Tenn. (AP) — LKQ Corp. (LKQ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $66 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Antioch, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The vehicle components company posted revenue of $3.31 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $607 million, or $2.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.65 billion.

LKQ expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share.

