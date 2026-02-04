Lilly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.64 billion.…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.64 billion.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $7.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.54 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.99 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $19.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.87 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.64 billion, or $22.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $65.18 billion.

Lilly expects full-year earnings in the range of $33.50 to $35 per share, with revenue in the range of $80 billion to $83 billion.

