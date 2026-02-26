Ligand: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $44.8 million.…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $44.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.02 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $58.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $124.5 million, or $6.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $268.1 million.

Ligand expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $9 per share, with revenue in the range of $245 million to $285 million.

