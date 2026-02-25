LeMaitre: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.…

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $64.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.7 million, or $2.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $249.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMAT

