LegalZoom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The online platform for legal services posted revenue of $190.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.4 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $756 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LegalZoom said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $203 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $825 million.

