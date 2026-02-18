LCI: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.7 million. The…

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — LCI Industries (LCII) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $18.7 million.

The Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle parts supplier posted revenue of $932.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188.3 million, or $7.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.12 billion.

LCI expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $9.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

