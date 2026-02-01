Law School Letter of Continued Interest: Tips

Waitlists play an outsize role in law school admissions compared to undergraduate admissions. Most applicants apply to a wide range…

Waitlists play an outsize role in law school admissions compared to undergraduate admissions.

Most applicants apply to a wide range of law schools before making a choice, freeing up space at the schools they declined to attend.

Those law schools then look at their waitlists for qualified applicants — who will keep their class balanced across a range of dimensions — to take those open spots. How do they know which applicants will eagerly accept offers from the waitlist? By reading their LOCIs.

Not to be confused with Loki, the mythological Norse trickster god and Marvel supervillain, LOCI stands for “letter of continued interest.” Law schools request this letter from applicants placed on the waitlist who wish to remain under consideration for admission.

Beyond expressing interest in attendance, a LOCI is an opportunity to influence admissions officers’ decisions as additional spots open. A good LOCI makes a personal, professional and substantive case for admission.

When to Submit a Letter of Continued Interest

Generally, there is no rush to submit a LOCI until after seat deposit deadlines, which are typically around April. That is when schools assess their needs and turn to waitlists to fill them.

Some offer specific guidance for when and how to submit the LOCI, while others are open-ended. Many also have some sort of online form to immediately indicate interest in staying on a waitlist.

Waitlisted applicants should carefully review communications from law schools and comply with all instructions and deadlines. Some law schools may turn to their waitlists before deposit deadlines.

If you’re no longer interested in attending, promptly send a polite email withdrawing your candidacy instead of submitting a LOCI.

How to Write and Submit a LOCI

Format your LOCI like a letter, addressed to the admissions committee. Unless otherwise instructed, you can attach it as a pdf to an email sent to the general admissions inbox. Include your name and LSAC number in the email.

Write succinctly and informatively, aiming for one page, two at most. The tone should be warm, helpful and professional. Avoid sounding immature or overwrought. Don’t beg to be reconsidered, don’t ask when final decisions will be made and don’t set conditions for your acceptance.

Proofread your letter carefully to edit out trite and redundant writing and catch typos and mistakes. If you send a letter to more than one law school, each letter should be distinct — and addressed to the right school.

What a Letter of Continued Interest Should Include

However you organize your letter, the following elements should appear in it:

— Expression of gratitude

— Degree of interest

— Update on candidacy

— Offer to provide additional information

Expression of Gratitude

While your feelings about being waitlisted may vary from anger to anxiety to despair, keep your emotions in check. Just as a lawyer must respect a judge who has just issued a disappointing ruling, you should accept the decision graciously.

Thank the admissions office for taking the time to consider your application. Express gratitude for being placed on the waitlist. Don’t go overboard, or you risk sounding unsure of yourself.

Degree of Interest

Clearly state your interest in attending. If the school is your first choice and you would attend if admitted, say so. If not, express your interest sincerely without exaggeration. After all, you don’t want to contradict yourself if the dean of admissions calls to offer you a spot.

Be as specific as possible about the reasons you’re interested in attending, such as any personal connections, plans to practice locally, or programs and activities you are eager to participate in.

Tell the admissions committee why you’re a good fit for the school and how you could have an impact if admitted. If you visited campus, spoke with a professor or met with a current student, mention how those interactions affected your desire to attend.

If you’re still unsure about whether the school is the right fit, you could simply state that you remain highly interested in attending the school and excited about the prospect of attending in the fall.

Update on Candidacy

Provide any updates about how your profile has changed in the months since you submitted your application, including new grades, workplace promotions, new activities or responsibilities, or other achievements.

This should be the largest and most substantive portion of your letter of continued interest.

Offer to Provide Additional Information

Many schools accept additional information from waitlisted candidates as they further evaluate their candidacy, including supplemental essays or letters of recommendation.

Even if a school doesn’t specifically solicit additional information, offer to provide any information that they may find helpful in further evaluating you.

While the admissions office may acknowledge receipt of your LOCI, don’t expect a response. There is no need for follow-up letters, unless you have further updates to your candidacy.

Settle in for the long haul. You may not receive a decision until summer. Some waitlisted applicants are even admitted in the first week of the law school term. While that timing may be unworkable, it’s always good to have options.

Regardless of where you end up attending, all the stress and uncertainty of dealing with waitlists will quickly fade from memory once you start law school.

