Laureate Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported net income of $171.6 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) on Thursday reported net income of $171.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The for-profit higher education purveyor posted revenue of $541.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $281.6 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.7 billion.

Laureate Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.03 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAUR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.