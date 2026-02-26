Lantheus Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.1 million.…

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $54.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The diagnostic imaging company posted revenue of $406.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $233.6 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

Lantheus Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNTH

