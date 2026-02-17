Labcorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $164.7 million.…

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $164.7 million.

The Burlington, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.95 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.55 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $876.5 million, or $10.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.95 billion.

Labcorp expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.55 to $18.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.61 billion to $14.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.