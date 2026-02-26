Krispy Kreme: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The doughnut wholesaler and retailer posted revenue of $392.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $515.8 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNUT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.