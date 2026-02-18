Kinross Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $906.5 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $906.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.39 billion, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.05 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KGC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.