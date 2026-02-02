Kforce: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported profit of $5.2 million in its…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kforce Inc. (KFRC) on Monday reported profit of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $332 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $34.8 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kforce said it expects revenue in the range of $324 million to $332 million.

